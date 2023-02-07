State of the Union
CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Turkey-Syria earthquakes death toll passes 5,000
Newborn saved after mother gives birth and dies under earthquake rubble
Some of the notable guests coming to Biden's State of the Union address
Mass shooting suspect killed by police after stealing woman's car during chase
Missouri set to execute man for murders he insists he didn't commit
Milwaukee cop fatally shot in struggle with robbery suspect, police say
One winning ticket sold for $754 million Powerball jackpot
Authorities release cause of death in Detroit rappers investigation
Officials reveal size of suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Ukraine braces for renewed Russian offensive
Ukrainian officials warn Russia's military activity and attacks could pick up later this month as the one-year mark of the invasion draws closer. BBC News correspondent James Waterhouse joins "CBS News Mornings" from Kyiv with details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On