Ukraine battalion training for redeployment to the frontlines Debora Patta filmed a battalion of Ukrainian troops carrying out live-fire exercises. A tactical infantry team advanced on 'Russian' positions situated in a valley. A two-man unit gave covering fire from nearby hills as three drones buzzed overhead feeding back real-time intelligence to a nearby reconnaissance team. The unit has been involved in some of the fiercest fighting in Bakhmut and other towns and cities along the eastern frontline. Patta spoke with an officer who said the battalion was honing its skills while taking a break from the frontline.