U.K. study: HPV vaccine reduced cervical cancer rates by 87% in women who were vaccinated at 12 and 13 A study published in the medical journal The Lancet found the rate of cervical cancer was 87% lower in women who received an HPV vaccine between the ages of 12 and 13, compared to an unvaccinated group. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins "CBS Mornings'' to discuss the historic findings.