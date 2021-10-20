U.K. researchers study genetic link to methane emissions in cattle, key to reducing greenhouse gases Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, and reducing its emissions is one of the most important keys to curbing global warming. Cows are one of the main offenders, but experiments are proving that their level of gassiness is determined by genetics. CBS News’ Mark Phillips spoke to researchers hoping that breeding cows with the right genes could prove a cost-effective way to reduce cattle methane emissions by as much as 50%.