U.K. pumps over $17 million into coronavirus vaccine research The U.K. has green-lit over $17 million to be distributed to nearly two dozen vaccine research projects across the country. With over 800 fatalities in one day, the country is still in the depths of its coronavirus crisis. In Germany, a month-long lockdown has helped the country get the pandemic under control. Imtiaz Tyab reports on how the rest of the world is battling the coronavirus.