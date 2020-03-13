U.K. leader delivers grim coronavirus warning... British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave Britons a grave warning about their loved ones as health experts predict the country is four weeks from the infection levels of Italy. Facing a shortage of hospital beds, Italian doctors are being forced to prioritize younger patients with a higher survival rate. Italy's coronavirus death toll has already exceeded 1,000. Meanwhile, South Korea achieved a milestone of more recoveries than new infections after weeks of disease. Ian Lee reports on how the world is dealing with the pandemic from London.