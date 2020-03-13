Live

Watch CBSN Live

U.K. leader delivers grim coronavirus warning...

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave Britons a grave warning about their loved ones as health experts predict the country is four weeks from the infection levels of Italy. Facing a shortage of hospital beds, Italian doctors are being forced to prioritize younger patients with a higher survival rate. Italy's coronavirus death toll has already exceeded 1,000. Meanwhile, South Korea achieved a milestone of more recoveries than new infections after weeks of disease. Ian Lee reports on how the world is dealing with the pandemic from London.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome browser logo Chrome Safari browser logo Safari Continue