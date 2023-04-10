Watch CBS News

Britain making plans for King Charles' coronation

Buckingham Palace has revealed new details about the upcoming coronation of King Charles III, scheduled for May 6. Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano are joined by CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio with more.
