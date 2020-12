U.K. doodling dad launches joke "Pet Portraits" business, raises thousands of dollars for charity When Phil Heckels drew a picture of Narla, the family dog, for his young son, it was so terrible, he decided to post it to Facebook and pretend he was launching a career as a portrait artist. It was a joke, but serious requests came pouring in. Roxana Saberi visited Heckles, watched him work and asked why he thought his drawings were so successful.