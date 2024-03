U.K. court delays WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to U.S. A U.K. court delayed plans to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is charged in the U.S. with espionage and computer intrusion over leaked classified documents on America's wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab breaks down the assurances the U.K. seeks before extradition occurs.