U.K. consumers cut back on spending in December, new data shows New data from Britain's Office for National Statistics shows that consumers in the United Kingdom cut down on their shopping in December by the largest amount in at least 25 years. Meanwhile, the latest report from the government shows that inflation in the U.K. eased from November to December. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green from London to discuss.