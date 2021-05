U.K. actress allegedly assaulted by Harvey Weinstein speaks out Harvey Weinstein faces allegations of sex trafficking in a new lawsuit. British actress Kadian Noble says the disgraced movie mogul sexually assaulted her in 2014 during the Cannes Film Festival in France. She says Weinstein lured her to his hotel room with the promise of a movie role and in her lawsuit claims Weinstein "recruits, solicits and entices young female actresses." Jericka Duncan reports.