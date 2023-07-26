Watch CBS News

UFO whistleblower says U.S. recovered nonhuman "biologics" from crash sites

Former military intelligence officer-turned-whistleblower David Grusch told House lawmakers Wednesday that he had interviewed government officials who had direct knowledge of aircraft with "nonhuman" origins, and that so-called "biologics" were recovered from some craft. Grusch, who served for 14 years as an intelligence officer in the Air Force and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, appeared before the House Oversight Committee's national security subcommittee alongside two former fighter pilots who had firsthand experience with unidentified aerial phenomena.
