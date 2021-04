Uber reportedly deceived authorities in banned markets The New York Times is reporting Uber used software to elude authorities in cities where the ride-hailing service is not yet approved by using the program known as Greyball. The report follows recent allegations of sexual harassment in the company and a video showing Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arguing with a driver. Wired editor-at-large Jason Tanz joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the fallout.