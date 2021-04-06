Live

Uber at odds with NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has proposed capping the number of Uber cars. The ride-sharing service has countered with an ad campaign claiming the measure would cost thousands of jobs. CBS News correspondent Anthony Mason reports.
