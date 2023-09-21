UAW vows more walkouts, automakers vow more layoffs as Friday negotiation deadline nears UAW's president says more workers will walk off the job Friday unless there is "serious progress" in contract negotiations with Detroit's Big Three automakers. Meanwhile, those automakers are digging in, saying more layoffs will come if the strike continues. Nearly 13,000 GM, Ford and Stellantis workers are now on strike at three facilities. CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave has the latest.