UAW strike puts spotlight on CEO-worker pay gap The president of the United Auto Workers union warns more workers will join the picket lines against Detroit's big three automakers if "serious progress" is not made in contract negotiations by noon on Friday. Nearly 13,000 people are on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Michael Dambra, chaired professor of accounting and law at the University at Buffalo School of Management, joined CBS News to discuss how CEO salaries are being brought to attention because of the work stoppage.