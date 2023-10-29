Watch CBS News

UAW reaches tentative labor deal with Stellantis

The United Auto Workers reached a tentative labor contract with Stellantis Saturday to end a six-week strike. It comes days after Ford also reached a deal with UAW. General Motors is the only remaining one of the Big Three automakers without a deal.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.