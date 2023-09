UAW president Shawn Fain says 21% pay hike offered by Chrysler parent Stellantis is a “no-go” With autoworkers at the Big Three plants walking off the job at the same time for the first time in history, UAW president Shawn Fain tells "Face the Nation" that the 21% pay hike offered by Chrysler parent Stellantis is a "no-go." "We're asking for our fair share in this economy," he said