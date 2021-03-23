Live

U.S. warplanes strike ISIS targets in Iraq

The U.S. Air Force launched at least one airstrike against ISIS militants in northern Iraq. The Islamic extremist group has been attacking the Kurdish city of Erbil. David Martin reports from the Pentagon.
