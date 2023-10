U.S. using diplomacy with goal of keeping Israel-Hamas war from spreading in Middle East U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Egypt's president Sunday, the latest in a series of high-stakes talks with several Middle Eastern leaders who are keeping a close eye on the Israel-Hamas war. Blinken said there is a "shared view" among leaders in the Middle East that the war shouldn't spread. Skyler Henry reports.