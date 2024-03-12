Watch CBS News

U.S. troops on mission to deliver aid to Gaza

The U.S. and Jordan continue to conduct airdrops of aid into Gaza, but more still needs to get in. David Martin got an inside look at the troops who will help build a temporary pier off the Gaza coast to help facilitate aid deliveries.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.