U.S. troops in Iraq transition from combat to advisory roles by end of 2021 President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced the U.S. combat mission in Iraq will wrap by the end of the year. But instead of returning home, American troops will shift to an advisory role. Military analyst and former U.S. Army Major Mike Lyons spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what this means for Iraq-U.S. relations.