U.S. Task Force recommends kids with obesity start intensive counseling at age 6 Dr. Celine Gounder, CBS News medical contributor and editor at large for Public Health at KFF, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss a possible new approach to combating childhood obesity. In a new draft recommendation, the U.S. Preventative Task Force says doctors need to intervene as opposed to just screen for obesity and recommends children receive at least 26 hours of intensive counseling starting at age 6.