U.S. strikes Iranian-backed militias in Iraq

The U.S. launched strikes against three facilities used by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, U.S. officials said Tuesday. The strikes were retaliation for repeated attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq. Charlie D'Agata has the latest.
