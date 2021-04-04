Live

U.S. Special Forces train for horseback missions

At the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, U.S. Special Forces are taking a 15-day course on horseback riding. As Chip Reid explains, horses and mules will play a key role in mountain warfare where transportation options are slim.
