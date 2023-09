U.S. soldier Travis King deported by North Korea U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King, who crossed the border from South Korea to North Korea in July, is back in U.S. custody after being deported by North Korea Wednesday. A senior U.S. official said King is in good spirits and has already spoken with his mother. King had fled into North Korea on the same day he was supposed to return to the U.S. to face military discipline for an assault conviction. Elizabeth Palmer has more.