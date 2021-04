U.S., Russia make plans for Syria cease-fire The United States and Russia are unlikely wartime allies and their joint plan of attack against jihadists in war-torn Syria will unfold in two phases meant to test if a marriage on the battlefield is even viable. The first phase begins Monday at sundown - the time when the Russian-backed Assad regime and the U.S.-backed rebels agreed to a reduction in violence, specifically airstrikes. Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest from our London Bureau.