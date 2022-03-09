Ukraine Live Updates
Up to 6,000 Russians may have been killed in Ukraine, U.S. official estimates
House overwhelmingly passes bill banning Russian oil imports
Inflation or "corporate greed"? Meat prices increased by double digits during pandemic
New York man accused of assaulting Capitol officer with "football-type" tackle on Jan. 6
House OK's $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package that includes Ukraine aid
Maryland man who got first pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
Florida House passes bill creating office to probe election crimes
Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller sues January 6 select committee
U.S. rejects Polish fighter jet proposal
The Pentagon has rejected a Polish proposal to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine using a U.S. air base in Germany. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joined "Red and Blue" to discuss efforts to send humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.
