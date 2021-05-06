Live

U.S. plans to withdraw diplomats from Cuba

Sources tell CBS News that in response to 21 U.S. personnel in Cuba suffering symptoms of apparent acoustic attacks, the U.S. will withdraw diplomats, staff and family members from the country. Only essential U.S. personnel will remain.
