U.S. organizations prepare for influx of Afghan refugees after Taliban takeover Thousands of Afghan nationals are fleeing their country over fears of Taliban retaliation and repression. Organizations across the U.S. are now preparing to assist Afghans in the resettlement process. Ashley Faye, the development director for Refugee Services of Texas, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss what they're doing to help.