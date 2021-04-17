Live

U.S.officials: EgyptAir flight fell like a "rock"

Egyptian and Greek crews continue to search for the wreckage of EgyptAir MS804. U.S. officials say the aircraft "fell like a rock" after experiencing a catastrophic event. Former United Airlines pilot Ross Aimer joins CBSN with more analysis.
