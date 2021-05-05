U.S., North Korea trade threats after hydrogen bomb test
North Korea conducted its largest ever nuclear test on Sunday, which prompted President Trump to send a series of tweets denouncing the tests and threatening to halt trade with all of Pyongyang's partners. South Korea responded by conducting live-fire tests on Tuesday. Ian Williams, an associate fellow and associate director at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins CBSN to explain the implications of North Korea's latest provocation.