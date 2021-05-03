U.S. needs a political strategy in Afghanistan, says Michèle Flournoy As part of our series, Issues That Matter, we take a look at America's longest war as we approach the 17th year of the conflict in Afghanistan. Former Undersecretary of Defense for Policy and co-founder of the Center for a New American Security Michèle Flournoy joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why the U.S. is still in Afghanistan and why it's important for the U.S. to make a statement of commitment to supporting the country against terrorism.