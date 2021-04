U.S. Navy ship tries to deter refugees from entering Europe Videos shot inside a migrant raft reveal the cramped conditions. The boat full of refugees was in sight of land near the Greek island of Rhodes when it hit submerged rocks. While some European nations have started building walls to keep migrants out, U.S. Navy ships armed with infared and nightvision are creating a barrier at sea. Seth Doane is on board the USNS "Grapple."