Live

Watch CBSN Live

U.S. Navy SEAL killed fighting ISIS

A U.S. Navy SEAL has been killed in a battle with ISIS in northern Iraq. This is the second American to die fighting in Iraq this year. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin joins CBSN with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.