U.S. Muslims describe dealing with Islamophobia

In the aftermath of Tuesday's attacks in Brussels, Muslims in the United States are once again dealing with their own unique set of problems. Adriana Diaz reports from Minneapolis, home to America's largest Muslim Somali community.
