U.S. mulls options after latest Houthi Red Sea missile attack Three U.S. destroyers, U.S. fighter jets and a British warship Tuesday took part in repelling the latest barrage of drones and missiles fired by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen toward commercial vessels in the Red Sea. There were no reports of injuries or damage. However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Wednesday there would be "consequences" if the attacks continue. Charlie D'Agata reports.