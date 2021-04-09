Live

U.S. military plane crash kills 11 in Afghanistan

A C-130 transport plane went down just after takeoff at Jalalabad air base. Six of those who died were U.S. service members. U.S. officials say enemy fire is not suspected to have caused the crash. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
