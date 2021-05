U.S. military identifying N. Korea missile as intermediate range North Korean state media says its ICBM missile test Tuesday morning reached an altitude of about 1,500 miles. Kim Jong Un celebrated what would be the country's first ICBM test, but the U.S. military is maintaining that it is an intermediate-range missile. President Trump reacted on Twitter, writing, "Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?" David Martin reports.