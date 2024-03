U.S. military carries out food airdrops in Gaza Three C130 aircrafts airdropped 38,000 meals in Gaza in coordination with U.S. ally Jordan this weekend. President Biden made the rare American humanitarian intervention after at least 115 Palestinians were killed and hundreds more wounded when Israeli forces opened fire as thousands had gathered for one of the first food aid deliveries in Gaza City in months. Imtiaz Tyab reports from Tel Aviv.