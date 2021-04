U.S. military base security tightens as terror concerns grow Bases are now at “Force Protection Bravo,” defined by the Pentagon as “an increased and predictable threat of terrorism.” It is the defense departments 3rd highest threat-level. FBI Director James Comey says the Islamic State has sought to recruit in the U.S. and some have been directed to go on the attack. CBS News national security analyst Juan Zarate joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” from Washington to discuss the growing security.