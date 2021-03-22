Live

U.S. military advisers begin mission in Baghdad

Nearly half of the roughly 300 military advisers and special operations forces expected to go to Iraq are now in Baghdad and have begun to assess Iraqi forces in the fight against Sunni militants. Clarissa Ward reports.
