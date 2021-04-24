U.S. lifts pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Federal health officials have given the green light to resume use of Johnson and Johnson's coronavirus vaccine. A CDC panel recommended Friday to resume using the vaccine, more than a week after it was put on pause over reports of blood clots. As Nikki Battiste reports, the vaccine will now come with a warning for some women. Dr. Payal Patel, an infectious diseases physician at the Universy of Michigan's Medical School, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the decision.