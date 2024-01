U.S. launches another airstrike on site believed to be controlled by Houthis in Yemen The U.S. military launched another airstrike in Yemen on a Houthi-controlled site believed to be used by the rebel group to attack commercial ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis have vowed to retaliate, prompting the U.S. Navy to warn American ships to avoid the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden for the next 72 hours. Christina Ruffini has more.