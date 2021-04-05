Live

Watch CBSN Live

U.S. lags in plan to train Syrian fighters

As a way to fight ISIS, the U.S. had initiated a $500 million program to train 15,000 Syrian opposition fighters. But as CBS News correspondent David Martin reports, the program is off to an embarrassingly slow start.
