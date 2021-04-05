Derek Chauvin Trial
Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Coronavirus
Stimulus Check
Biden Administration
Student Debt Dilemma
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live Updates: Chief testifies Chauvin's actions "not part of our training"
Hunter Biden says Trump used his Burisma role in "illegitimate way"
Treasury secretary calls for global minimum tax on companies
Some veterans are still waiting for their stimulus checks
Texas governor protests MLB moving All-Star Game out of Atlanta
Companies donating to lawmakers who backed controversial voting law changes
Utah fathers to pay 50% of pregnancy costs
Supreme Court tosses dispute over Trump blocking critics on Twitter
"Ticking time bomb": Resident on edge with reservoir near collapse
Coronavirus Crisis
Infections among young people are fueling new virus hot spots
Full coverage: Coronavirus Crisis
NIH director: The COVID vaccine is "an answer to prayer"
When will kids be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?
Fully vaccinated people may safely resume travel, CDC says
Here's how to track your 3rd stimulus check
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
U.S. lags in plan to train Syrian fighters
As a way to fight ISIS, the U.S. had initiated a $500 million program to train 15,000 Syrian opposition fighters. But as CBS News correspondent David Martin reports, the program is off to an embarrassingly slow start.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On