Live

Watch CBSN Live

U.S. job market thaws from winter’s deep freeze

The unemployment rate rose slightly in February, but more people looking for jobs joined the workforce. Construction jobs rebounded after two dismal months, and more part-time workers are finding full-time jobs. Anthony Mason reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.