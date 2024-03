U.S.-Israeli citizen Itay Chen killed during Oct. 7 terror attack, IDF says Israel Defense Forces confirmed Tuesday that Itay Chen, a 19-year-old Israeli soldier with dual Israeli-U.S. nationality, was killed during Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attack in Israel. Officials previously thought Chen was among those believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7. CBS News' Chris Livesay reports.