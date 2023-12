U.S.-Israeli woman was killed in Oct. 7 attack, officials say Israeli authorities have confirmed that Judy Weinstein Haggai, a 70-year-old English teacher and Israeli-American living near the Gaza border who was believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas militants during the Oct. 7 attack, was actually killed on the day of the assault. Last week, officials said her husband, Gadi Haggai, was also killed on Oct. 7. Ian Lee reports.