U.S.-Israeli man abducted by Hamas confirmed dead Gadi Haggai, a 73-year-old Israeli-American man who was abducted, along with his wife, by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 has been confirmed dead. According to officials with the Nir Oz kibbutz, Haggai died on the day of the attack and his remains are still in Gaza. His wife is still believed to be held hostage. Imtiaz Tyab has details.