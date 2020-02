A lesson on “states’ rights” The way students are taught important issues in American history varies widely across the country, a two-month CBS News investigation has found. Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, a scholar at American University, breaks down why he thinks teaching states’ rights as a cause of the Civil War is inaccurate and misleading. Kendi proposes that educators use the terms "slavery and slaveholders' rights" instead of "states' rights."